Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.81 or 0.00014568 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $102.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00041348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,346,378 coins and its circulating supply is 467,157,064 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

