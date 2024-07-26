International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $210.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.93.

IBM opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.29 and its 200-day moving average is $178.90. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

