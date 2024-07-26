Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.09.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,718,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 252,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,493,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

