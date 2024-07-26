Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

IAS opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $218,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $121,000. American Trust lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 55.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

