Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,003,360.95.

On Monday, May 6th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 100,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.1% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

