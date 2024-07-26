Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £152.52 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($197.26).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($190.12).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($195.19).

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 373.50 ($4.83) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 388 ($5.02). The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,334.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Several analysts have commented on IHP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.04) to GBX 400 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IntegraFin

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.