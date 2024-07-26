Innoviz Technologies’ (INVZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Innoviz Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $0.80 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

