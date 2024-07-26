Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Rating Increased to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INE stock opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00. Corporate insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

