Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a growth of 532.0% from the June 30th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Indivior Trading Down 3.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Indivior by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,461. Indivior has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

