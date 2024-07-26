Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a growth of 532.0% from the June 30th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,461. Indivior has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,279.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
