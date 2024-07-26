Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

IBTX stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

