Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $159.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $208,235.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,122,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,835 shares of company stock valued at $160,809,437 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Impinj by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Impinj by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

