IMI plc (LON:IMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IMI Stock Up 2.1 %
LON IMI opened at GBX 1,840.47 ($23.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,975.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,429 ($18.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,911 ($24.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,826.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,770.57.
IMI Company Profile
