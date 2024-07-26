IMI plc (LON:IMI) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IMI Stock Up 2.1 %

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,840.47 ($23.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,975.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,429 ($18.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,911 ($24.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,826.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,770.57.

IMI Company Profile



Featured Stories

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

