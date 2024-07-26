IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:DYFI)

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DYFI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $25.20.
About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
