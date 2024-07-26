Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$41.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$40.50 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on H. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$42.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.79. The company has a market cap of C$25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$42.36.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Featured Stories

