Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.03

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.03 and last traded at C$41.79, with a volume of 222327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on H shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The company has a market cap of C$25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. Research analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.314 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.85%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

