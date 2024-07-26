HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) & Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Financial Survey

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xometry and HRsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $463.41 million 1.50 -$67.47 million ($1.36) -11.10 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HRsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xometry and HRsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -13.68% -15.90% -7.54% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xometry and HRsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 2 4 0 2.43 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xometry presently has a consensus price target of $22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 47.69%. Given Xometry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than HRsoft.

Summary

Xometry beats HRsoft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

