Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Down 5.3%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.56. 100,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 706,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

