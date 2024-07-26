HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $62.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

