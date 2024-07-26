Heroes of Mavia Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last Week (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00002944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $61.27 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 38,516,466.486506 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 2.0500401 USD and is down -8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $12,737,063.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

