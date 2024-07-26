Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.90.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,883,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.