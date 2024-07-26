Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of DOC opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,883,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

