Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 44,466 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,466 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE VST opened at $70.37 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $107.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

