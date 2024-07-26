Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in EnerSys by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

