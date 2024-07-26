Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $76.46 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.