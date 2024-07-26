Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.82 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 9.2 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.