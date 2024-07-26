Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $877,000 Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ameresco worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

