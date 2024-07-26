Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.16 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Wix.com worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $155.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.