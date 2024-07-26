Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 34,065,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,651 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 183,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after buying an additional 1,611,966 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,082,000 after acquiring an additional 765,529 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT opened at $11.82 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

