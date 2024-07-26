HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 21.600-22.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 20.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.8 billion-$71.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.8 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.72.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE HCA opened at $352.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.48 and its 200-day moving average is $322.74. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $356.30. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.