Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

HAS traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.49. 1,119,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,373. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Hasbro by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

