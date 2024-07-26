Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Hasbro has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.
Hasbro Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.52 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.
Insider Activity at Hasbro
In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
