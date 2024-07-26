Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Hasbro has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $61.52 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

