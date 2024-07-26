HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,957. The firm has a market cap of $604.52 million, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.