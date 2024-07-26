Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) vs. Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Financial Contrast

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hanover Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus price target of $7.05, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $113.89 million 1.05 $15.16 million $1.96 8.45 Itaú Unibanco $62.74 billion 0.94 $6.63 billion $0.74 8.15

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 10.82% 7.62% 0.64% Itaú Unibanco 11.09% 18.73% 1.44%

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

