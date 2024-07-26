Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $610.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

