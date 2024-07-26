Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $146.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.31.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $144.60 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,850 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

