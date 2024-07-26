Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.22. The stock had a trading volume of 146,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,477. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $341.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

