Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.84%.
Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.20. 2,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,763. The stock has a market cap of $616.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.42. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greene County Bancorp
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.