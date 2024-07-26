Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.20. 2,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,763. The stock has a market cap of $616.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.42. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $95,629.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,772.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.