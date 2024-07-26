Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.80

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 191264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $632.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

