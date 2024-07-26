Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

GHM opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $348.49 million, a PE ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.59. Graham has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 1,640.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 139,472 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $904,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

