Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $797.15

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $797.15 and last traded at $795.61, with a volume of 7937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $778.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Graham alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graham

Graham Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $731.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Graham’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,236.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Graham by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Graham by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.