Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EDOC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 5,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,591. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile
