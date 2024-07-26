Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 6,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 27,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Global Blue Group Stock Down 3.7 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $928.42 million, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.42.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.