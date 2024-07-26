Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 6,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 27,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $928.42 million, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Blue Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

