Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)'s stock price shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 8,547,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 40,386,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

