Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts updated its FY24 guidance to $9.30-9.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.500 EPS.
Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $4.63 on Friday, hitting $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 398,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,008. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.
GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
