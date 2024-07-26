General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

General Motors Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE GM opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

