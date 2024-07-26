GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the June 30th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 312,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,018. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 64,189 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.