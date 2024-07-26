GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the June 30th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 312,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,018. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.20.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
