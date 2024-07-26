FY2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.03. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WSP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$237.17.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$223.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$212.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$210.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$174.39 and a 12 month high of C$230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90.

Insider Activity at WSP Global

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

