FY2024 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Boosted by Zacks Research

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $4.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.96.

PB opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,512,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,551,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,490,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,207,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

