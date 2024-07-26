FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,121,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

