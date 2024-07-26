FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

