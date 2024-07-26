FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.74 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%.
Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.
In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
