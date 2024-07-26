Frequency Electronics, Inc. Declares Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 million, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

